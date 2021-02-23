Video
Bus-truck collision leaves 2 dead in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: Two people were killed and six others injured in a head-on-collision between a bus and a truck on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway at Chunti Forest Gate in Lohagarah upazila of Chattogram district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rina Akter, 18, wife of Lokman of East Beula Shikdar Para in Chokoria upazila and Senu Ara Begum, 29, daughter of Altaf Ahmed of Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar district.
The accident occurred around 8:30am when the Chattogram bound 'Marsa Paribahan' bus collided head on with a stone-laden truck, leaving two passengers of the bus dead, said inspector Abdur Rauf of Dohazari Highway Police Station.
The truck fell into a road side ditch after the collision.
The injured were taken to the upazila health complex.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue.
Police also seized the two vehicles.


