IT zone of KEPZ gets hi-tech park status

The government has provided status of hi-tech park to the information technology (IT) zone at Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Chattogram to attract more investment.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak made the announcement while addressing a tri-party agreement at KEPZ auditorium in Anwara of the port city on Monday. Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-keun and ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam spoke, among others, in the meeting.

Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum, Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Tina Jabeen in and KEPZ chairman Kihak Sung signed the agreement, said a news release of ICT Division.

According to the agreement, ICT Division and KEPZ authorities will work together to develop hi-tech park over 100 acre of lands including specialized laboratory and training support to the entrepreneurs. Officials expect to create 20 thousand new employments in the hi-tech park in KPEZ.

State Minister Palak said the government wants to develop an ecosystem to promote entrepreneurship among youths instead of searching jobs.

"The development of IT Business Incubator at CUET is going fast. Besides, the port city gets a hi-tech park on top floors of the Singapore-Bangkok Market. In Chandgaon area, we are constructing Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre. After completing all the project, Chattogram will transform into a tech city," he said.

During the tenure of Awami League in 1999, the government allocated 2500 acre lands for developing KEPZ which generated 25 thousands of employments till now.





