Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Abolish dowry system from society

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Dear Sir
We are very familiar with the term dowry. Considering the current situation we can say that, dowry has become a fashion. There is a competition going on among families that who can get more dowry during marriage. The girl's father is being forced, emotionally disturbed, for which the dowry system is responsible. A girl's father simply takes on this responsibility considering his daughter's future happiness. The dowry system has become a social disease. It is a matter of realizing how much trouble a girl's family suffers for this heinous system. According to the law, Dowry is a punishable offense, punishable by a maximum of five years and a minimum of one year imprisonment or a fine or both. A family becomes destitute by bearing the liability of dowry.

It is true that, awareness among the people around us is very important. Dowry system free society must be created. If there is a dowry system free society, many people will get relief. We want this dowry system to be eradicated from the society as soon as possible.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abolish dowry system from society
Adolescent period requires a holistic care
Globalization’s impact on developing countries
India’s vaccine strategy needs transparency
Hawks in Iran and Israel agree: Biden’s bid to salvage nuclear deal must not succeed
Democratic practice and coherence in Awami League are essential for our progress
Dignity of Bengali language
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft