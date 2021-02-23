Abolish dowry system from society

Dear Sir

We are very familiar with the term dowry. Considering the current situation we can say that, dowry has become a fashion. There is a competition going on among families that who can get more dowry during marriage. The girl's father is being forced, emotionally disturbed, for which the dowry system is responsible. A girl's father simply takes on this responsibility considering his daughter's future happiness. The dowry system has become a social disease. It is a matter of realizing how much trouble a girl's family suffers for this heinous system. According to the law, Dowry is a punishable offense, punishable by a maximum of five years and a minimum of one year imprisonment or a fine or both. A family becomes destitute by bearing the liability of dowry.



It is true that, awareness among the people around us is very important. Dowry system free society must be created. If there is a dowry system free society, many people will get relief. We want this dowry system to be eradicated from the society as soon as possible.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Government College