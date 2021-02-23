Adolescent period requires a holistic care



Adolescent period generally sets out from the age of 10 to 11 and prolongs up to 17 to 19 years. There is also a slight age difference between boys and girls as to the commencement of the stage. At this time a comprehensive and stringent pattern of physical, behavioural, emotional and mental changes appears where the adolescent-kids experience several starring challenges. By the way, it is treated as the most important phase to be stepped up towards the expected level of maturation for the kids. In this phase of multiplex changes, dominance of variant growth hormones might function in different capacities in them. Henceforth, few adjuvant aspects are recommended to be carried through during this pivotal period for the sake of the adolescents.



Since during this primal timeframe many necessary physical changes become perceivable, a balanced diet plays a principal role which is composed of an appropriate amount of food from the available six food groups. Adolescent-kids need to avoid junk food and processed foods as these are not supportive to their growing physique. Besides, intake of adequate quantities of protein, minerals, vitamins, irons, calcium is very essential. Here, parents need to choose a food menu for their kids which necessarily contains the adequate portions of nutrition and vitamins.



In some cases, the regular meal chart and food intake timing of the teenagers get disrupted. They need to take healthy square meals following proper nutrients and the required time interval of up-taking meals. The tendency of not taking food on time or taking surplus amounts of food beyond what their body truly needs might go adverse. Moreover, while taking the three time-meals, they also need to ensure a few healthy bites of wholesome snacks from time to time.



Teenagers need to maintain a healthy sleep-cycle consisting of at least eight hours in a day. They must go to bed and get up from bed by following a regular and same timetable. There is a common notion that a child's body grows in the sleep is indeed somewhat true. So, adolescent-kids must not be the night owl, rather be the dawn bird. A healthy sleeping practice will ever successfully bestow in reshaping and gearing up them both physically and mentally.



Teens also should have a scope of physical exercise on a regular basis. Engagement in outdoor and indoor games and physical movement will develop muscles and turn bones strong. A session consisting of a few minutes of physical exercise will essentially structure their brain and free-thinking ability. Alongside, teen's habit of maintaining personal hygiene, having a regular bath, and drinking adequate water will hold them boosted up and expedite their physical recovery.



On the whole, adolescents undergo a rigorous form of rapid physical, cognitive, and psycho-social growth in this stripling period. Many adolescents in Bangladesh experience an acute crisis related to their mental health, yet this issue is under diagnosed and undertreated. This rigid juncture of teen-life affects their feelings, decision making and interaction with their surroundings. As teenagers are largely affected by the behaviours of the adults and the persons near to them, they must not be scolded and scared. Concerned parents should feel the kids like to be with them always, provide right care and compassion simultaneously. Sustaining an open mode of communication with the adolescent-kids in respect of their core needs will render them relief and feel them secured. So, parents ought to deal with their kids with patience and have a keen look onto the four-featured growth in a bid to improve their total well-being.



Adolescents need to be kept safe from all sorts of risk factors regarding emotional crises. As the more risk factors adolescents are exposed to, the greater the potential impact on their mental health. Teenagers with emotionally disturbed can also experience huge irritability, loneliness, isolation, frustration or anger. Emotional disorders can intensely affect their growth, social inclusiveness and socialization process. So, in order to promote mental well-being and to protect adolescents from adverse experiences, psycho-social counselling is imperative.



The pandemic C-19 has compelled the teen-kids to stay home for a long spell keeping restricted in the four-wall space. Because of the disruption in their regular routine, they are more prone to hazards bound up to their adolescent period. At this time no monotonous and melancholy state should be spared for the teen-kids. They need to be away from all varieties of negative feeling, focus and stress. That is why; respective parents need to listen to their adolescent-kids with patience, give priority to their needs, and provide possible comfort and relief.

