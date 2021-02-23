Street book fair held in Natore

NATORE, Feb 22: A street book fair was held in the district town on Sunday on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day.

The Daily Prantajon, a local newspaper, arranged the book fair in the Old Bus Stand area.

Educationalist Professor Shekhar Kumer Sanial inaugurated the fair.

Later, a discussion meeting was held with Sajedur Rahaman Salim, publisher and editor of the Daily Prantajon, in the chair.

Poet Shahana Akhter moderated the meeting.

Rajshahi University Professor Dr Sujit Sarker, Litterateur Zakir Talukder, Poet Ashik Rahaman and Journalist Nabiur Rahaman Piplue, among others, were also present in the programme.

