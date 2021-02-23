Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Missing labourer found dead at Indurkani

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR, Feb 22: Police recovered the body of a labourer from the Kocha River in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday morning after four days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ullah, 18, son of Nazmul Haque Molla, a resident of Daudsona Molla Para area in Sadar Upazila of Narail.
Police and local sources said Mohammad Ullah fell in the river from a coal-laden cargo ship on Thursday and went missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his floating body in the river adjacent to SBI Brick Kiln area at around 10am on Monday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the Police Station (PS).
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the     incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Street book fair held in Natore
Missing labourer found dead at Indurkani
5 killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in four districts
Man killed in Madaripur village clash
Thrust on reducing treatment cost
Two schoolgirls ‘commit suicide’
One lakh candles lit in honour of language martyrs
Six of a family get life term for killing newlywed bride


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft