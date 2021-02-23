Missing labourer found dead at Indurkani

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR, Feb 22: Police recovered the body of a labourer from the Kocha River in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday morning after four days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ullah, 18, son of Nazmul Haque Molla, a resident of Daudsona Molla Para area in Sadar Upazila of Narail.

Police and local sources said Mohammad Ullah fell in the river from a coal-laden cargo ship on Thursday and went missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his floating body in the river adjacent to SBI Brick Kiln area at around 10am on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.







