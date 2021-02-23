5 killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including a policeman were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Netrakona, Natore, Kurigram and Khagrachhari, in two days.

NETRAKONA: Two people including a banker were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Purbadhala and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A truck driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Selim, 28, son of Abul Kalam, hailed from Trishal Upazila in Mymensingh District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Md Alauddin said two trucks collided head-on in Barha Board Bazar area on the Mymensingh-Birishiri Road at around 2am, which left driver of one of the vehicles Selim dead on the spot and another driver injured.

Injured Russell was rushed to Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, the SI added.

Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique alias Jamal, 36, son of Ruhul Amin of Jhaushi Village under Challisha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

He worked in Modanpur Branch of Sonali Bank and lived in a rented house in Nagra Mir Bari area of the town.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abu Bakkar Siddique and Sumon Saha in Parla area at around 8pm, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abu Bakkar dead.

Injured Sumon was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Additional Superintend of Police (Sadar Circle) Morsheda Khatun confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A policeman was killed in a road accident at Harishpur in the district town on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Bishnupado, sub-inspector of Natore Court Police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Natore PS Abdul Matin said the accident took place at around 7am when a bus knocked down Bishnupado while he was walking, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he was taken to local a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police could not arrest the bus driver as he managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam Nemsu, 38, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Chilmari Village under Berubari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Hauribhita area on the Nageshwari-Kaliganj Road under Nageshwari Municipality in the afternoon, which left six of its passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where Zahidul died while undergoing treatment.

Nageshwari PS OC Rawshan Kabir confirmed the incident.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was killed and four others were injured as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Kazi Shamsuddin, a teacher of Ramgarh Nurani Madrasa and Imam of Guardpara Jame Masque.

The deceased's family sources said the truck coming from opposite direction rammed into the auto-rickshaw in Darogapara area on the Khagrachhari-Feni Regional Road in the evening when the auto-rickshaw was overtaking another one, which left five passengers of the vehicle including its driver critically injured.

Later, Kazi Shamsuddin succumbed to his injuries at Feni Al-Kamy Hospital at around 10:45pm while four others are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The injured persons are Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, 18, driver Mohammad Abdur Razzak, 18, Nurul Amin, 55, and Nurul Amin's daughter Razia Khatun, 20.

Ramgarh PS OC Md Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the vehicles were seized and legal action would be taken in this connection.





