Man killed in Madaripur village clash

MADARIPUR, Feb 22: A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups of people in Pashchim Chhilarchar Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Bhuiyan, 38.

Locals said Ferdows Talukder and Rahman Mridha had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the village.

As sequel to this, people of both groups equipped with lethal weapons locked in a clash in the afternoon that left three people injured.

Injured Sayed was first taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Later, he died on the way to DMCH.

The other injured persons were admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.

Angulkata Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Md Nasiruddin confirmed the incident, adding that additional police were deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.







