Thrust on reducing treatment cost



A mother with her baby taking free treatment at the medical camp organised by KAMPS in Shakhipur Upazila of Tangail on Sunday. photo: observer

The medical camp was organised by Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS) as part of its annual programme on the 21st February to pay tribute to the Language Movement martyrs.

KAMPS has been continuing this healthcare programme marking the International Mother Language Day for the last 16 consecutive years in the same venue in Hatibandha Village of Shakhipur Upazila.

The treatment recipient patients came from adjacent areas of Shakhipur and Tangail Sadar upazilas.

The 20-member medical team comprising specialist physicians, medical technologists and nurses provided the day-long healthcare services on the premises of 'Talim Ghar', local office of KAMPS in Tangail.

A seminar was also held on the ways of keeping kidneys well.

Founder President of KAMPS, also Head of the Department and Chief Consultant of the Kidney Department of Anwar Khan Modern Hospital and Medical College, Prof. Dr. M A Samad made a PowerPoint presentation on the causes of kidney disease, its remedy and treatment, and how to prevent this fatal disease through changing life style.

He stressed the need for reducing the cost of treatment of common people across the country to ensure sustainable and equitable development.

Shedding light on the theme of the current year's World Kidney Day, Prof. Samad suggested undertaking a united effort by the government, non-government agencies and private sector partners to curb the growing trend of kidney disease.

People cannot understand the disease even until 70 per cent of the kidney damage occurs, he further said, adding that the preventive measures are most important to avoid risk of this killer disease.

Principal of Kumudini Women's Medical College Prof. Dr. Abdul Halim, Executive Director of Centre for Injury Prevention & Research, Bangladesh Prof. Dr. AKM Fazlur Rahman, Vice-President of KAMPS Nasreen Begum, and Managing Director of KAMPS Rezwan Salehin also spoke on the occasion.







