Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two schoolgirls ‘commit suicide’

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Two schoolgirls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Madaripur, in two days.
THAKURGAON: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Joba Rani, 16, was the daughter of Harkumar Roy, a resident of Kochubari Baniapara Village under Auliapur Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Kochubari High School.
Police and local sources said Joba Rani hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house with a scarf at around 6am as she did not get money for SSC examination form fill-up from her father.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam Tanvir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
MADARIPUR: A schoolgirl, who took poison in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday evening, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday morning.
Deceased Lipi Akhter, 16, Dulal Farazi, a resident of Balakandi Village under Panchar Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Panchar Girls' High School.   
Local sources said Lipi had a love affair with one Ronnie Bepari of Kadirpur area in the upazila.
As some pictures of Lipi were published on the social media and went viral in the area, she took pesticides on Friday evening. The family members took her to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex first, from where she was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.
Following further deterioration of her condition, she was, later, shifted to the DMCH.
Later, Lipi died at DMCH on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shibchar PS OC Miraj Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Street book fair held in Natore
Missing labourer found dead at Indurkani
5 killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in four districts
Man killed in Madaripur village clash
Thrust on reducing treatment cost
Two schoolgirls ‘commit suicide’
One lakh candles lit in honour of language martyrs
Six of a family get life term for killing newlywed bride


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft