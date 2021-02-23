Two schoolgirls ‘commit suicide’

Two schoolgirls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Madaripur, in two days.

THAKURGAON: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Joba Rani, 16, was the daughter of Harkumar Roy, a resident of Kochubari Baniapara Village under Auliapur Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Kochubari High School.

Police and local sources said Joba Rani hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house with a scarf at around 6am as she did not get money for SSC examination form fill-up from her father.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam Tanvir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

MADARIPUR: A schoolgirl, who took poison in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday evening, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday morning.

Deceased Lipi Akhter, 16, Dulal Farazi, a resident of Balakandi Village under Panchar Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Panchar Girls' High School.

Local sources said Lipi had a love affair with one Ronnie Bepari of Kadirpur area in the upazila.

As some pictures of Lipi were published on the social media and went viral in the area, she took pesticides on Friday evening. The family members took her to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex first, from where she was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Following further deterioration of her condition, she was, later, shifted to the DMCH.

Later, Lipi died at DMCH on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shibchar PS OC Miraj Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.









