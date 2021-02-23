One lakh candles lit in honour of language martyrs



One lakh candles lighted in Narail on Sunday evening to mark the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day. photo: observer

To mark the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day, one lakh candles were lit. Ekushey Udjupan Parishad in Narail organised the programme.

The exceptional memorial was participated by thousands of people from different areas.

After the sunset, one lakh candles were lit in the Kuridop of Narail Government Victoria College ground. These were decorated with memorials, Shaheed Minar, Alphabet and various art works.

In honour of the language martyrs, the first programme was launched in 1998.

For the first time, a total of 10,000 candles were lit in different places of the town including Sultan Manch.

In the evening, more than 2,000 volunteers carried one million candles. Ekusher Alo Parishad organised a cultural programme.

Kochi Khondokar, media person and member secretary of Ekushey Udjapan Parishad said, the Ekushey Light is the symbol of freedom.

Deputy Commissioner Md Habubur Rahman said, over 2,000 volunteers and thousands of visitors from different districts of the country came to to see the programme.

"With this programme, we will go ahead with the ideal of Bangabandhu," he added.







