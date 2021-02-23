Six of a family get life term for killing newlywed bride

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 22: A court in the district on Monday sentenced six people to life-term imprisonment over killing of a newlywed bride in 2011.

They were also fined Tk 1 lakh each.

The condemned convicts are Luttu alias Rukan, 30, Rukan's cousin Sharif, 22, Sharif's father Sohrab, 45, his wife Jotsna, 40, Muslim, 55, and Muslim's wife Nur Nahar, 35.

According to the case statement, Shamim, son of late Abdul Quddus, married Ruba, daugter of Adu Bakkar Siddique, in Bhatia-Mughalpara Village under Dehunda Union in Karimganj Upazila of the district.

After around 15 days of marriage, the accused strangled Ruba on June 3, 2011.

Later, police recovered the body from a pond.

The deceased's brother Alamin filed a murder case with Karimganj Police Station the following day against seven people including Ruba's husband.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdul Rahim handed down the verdict on Monday morning.









