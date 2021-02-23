Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WASHINGTON, Feb 22:  The United States stood on the brink of 500,000 Covid-related deaths on Monday, while the vaccination rollout picked up pace globally including with the first shots in Australia.
The catastrophic US toll comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world's hardest-hit country, with millions of people now vaccinated and winter's massive spike in infections dropping.
But deaths are still coming, and President Joe Biden last month warned that "well over" 600,000 people in the US could die from the virus.
"It's terrible. It is historic. We haven't seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years, since the 1918 pandemic of influenza," Biden's chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told NBC's "Meet The Press."  
"It's something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it's true," Fauci added. The US toll stood at 498,897 by Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the figure was approaching 2.5 million.
After America's first Covid-19 death was announced in February last year, it took about three months to pass the 100,000 mark, during a first wave that hit New York particularly hard.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya boat in distress at sea
Saudi military open to women
Trump ‘offered Kim a ride’
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum
Congress loses Puducherry, CM Narayanasamy resigns
Motorists brave flooding at the Bank Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta
Rouhani faces trial over IAEA deal
EU mulls to impose sanctions on Russia, Myanmar


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft