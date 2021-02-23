Congress loses Puducherry, CM Narayanasamy resigns

PUDUCHERRY, Feb 22: The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after losing its majority and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned. After two exits on Sunday, the government's numbers had dropped to 12 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 14.

After a series of resignations from the Congress, Narayanasamy was asked to face a trust vote last Thursday, the day his party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Puducherry to prep for polls due by May. The Congress collapse is seen to benefit the BJP ahead of elections due by May in Puducherry, along with Tamil Nadu and three more states.

The Congress has lost its only government in the south. If the NR Congress is invited to form government, the BJP is likely to be part of a ruling coalition and its three MLAs - all nominated members - could become ministers. Power in Puducherry, the BJP assesses, would add to its tally of southern governments after Karnataka. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP couldn't win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu.

Narayanasamy accused the opposition BJP and NR Congress of bringing down his government and also blamed former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition". He resigned soon after delivering a speech in the assembly. -NDTV







