Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Inter crush AC Milan

Roma, Napoli lose ground

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Inter players celebrate winning at the end of the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Inter Milan on February 21, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. photo: AFP

Inter players celebrate winning at the end of the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Inter Milan on February 21, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. photo: AFP

MILAN, FEB 22: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte hailed a game "played to perfection" as Lautaro Martinez scored a double, with Romelu Lukaku also on target in a 3-0 win over city rivals AC Milan to extend their lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday.
Inter opened up a four-point lead over their second-placed opponents Milan as Conte's side target a first league title since their unprecedented treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.
"Credit to the lads, they put in an extraordinary performance, carried out to perfection," said Conte, bidding to end his former club Juventus's quest for a 10th consecutive league title.
In third, Roma were held to a goalless draw at 15th-placed Benevento, giving Juventus, who are 11 points off top spot, the chance to move third against rock bottom Crotone on Monday.
Roma are five points adrift of Milan with both teams going head-to-head in Rome next weekend.
Behind, in a match for fourth place, Napoli crashed 4-2 at Atalanta with Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen stretched off and hospitalised overnight after losing consciousness following a knock to his head.
In the San Siro, Lukaku was on top form, the Belgian playing a role in Martinez's two goals on five and 57 minutes before scoring his 17th goal in the league this season to move top of the Serie A scorers' chart.
Milan, chasing a first Scudetto since 2011, fell to back-to-back Serie A losses for the first time this season.
"We've suffered a lot this year," said Martinez.
"Two eliminations in the Italian Cup and the Champions League, this is the only goal we have left and we're fighting for that."
The match was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that did not stop thousands of fans gathering outside the stadium.
It was the third derby of the season, with Milan winning the first 2-1 in the league, and Inter the Italian Cup quarter-final by the same scoreline, a game overshadowed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lukaku squaring off and trading insults.
Despite the restrictions supporters waited for the team buses to arrive, waving flags and singing, setting off smoke bombs, before the teams entered the stadium.
"The welcome the fans gave us at the stadium gave us goosebumps," said Conte.
The former Chelsea manager warned against complacency against their next opponents, 11th-placed Genoa and lowly Parma.
"Psychologically, I dread these two games, that's where we'll have to show that we have passed a milestone.
"These two games will say a lot about what we can do."
Inter were fresher with Milan coming off a 2-2 Europa League midweek draw at Red Star Belgrade.
Lukaku powered down the right flank in the opening minutes. Milan defender Simon Kjaer blocked his initial cross, but the ball returned to the Belgian for a perfect delivery for Martinez to nod home.
Ibrahimovic threated with a back-heel flick after quarter of an hour following a scramble in the box but Samir Handanovic kept it out, the Inter keeper also pulling off a double save from the Swede after the break.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter crush AC Milan
ManC march on towards title
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20
Decisive battle for India and England at world's biggest stadium
World's first ever twins cricket squad
BCB loath to force anybody to play, says Papon
Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour
Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft