Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC march on towards title

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, FEB 22: Manchester City remain 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling's early header was enough to beat Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham suffered another damaging defeat at fourth-placed West Ham.
Manchester United and Leicester are City's closest challengers as United saw off Newcastle 3-1 at Old Trafford and Leicester won 2-1 away to Aston Villa.
An 18th consecutive win in all competitions edged City ever closer to a third league title in four years, even if Pep Guardiola's men did not hit the heights they have in recent weeks at the Emirates.
Sterling could have scored three times inside the first five minutes, but his soaring leap to nod home Riyad Mahrez's cross secured all three points as City kept a 10th clean sheet in their last 13 league games.
"The people think it looks easy. This is so difficult," said Guardiola.
"I didn't expect this consistency in the past month. Winning in this period these games 1-0 is what we need."
Arsenal remain in 10th with their best chance of a return to the Champions League next season dependent on success in the Europa League.
Tottenham are just two points better off than their north London rivals in ninth, nine points off the top four after a fifth defeat in their last six league games.
Mourinho's men were undone by a slow start to each half at the London Stadium and lost 2-1.
Michail Antonio opened the scoring after just five minutes before the rejuvenated Jesse Lingard smashed home the third goal of his loan spell from Manchester United two minutes into the second half.
"The results are the consequences of multiple situations in football. Mine and my coaching staff methods are second to nobody in the world," said a defiant Mourinho.
"Our potential is higher than where we are so there is frustration."
Tottenham rallied after Lucas Moura's powerful header pulled a goal back as the impressive Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min hit the woodwork late on.
But West Ham held on to bolster their unexpected challenge for Champions League football by moving two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.
"We are enjoying it but are also not going to be daft," said Hammers boss David Moyes, who enjoyed his first win over Mourinho in 16 attempts. "We will keep calm and hopefully keep pushing the teams at the top."
Manchester United opened up six-point cushion over Chelsea as they deepened Newcastle's fears of being dragged into the bottom three.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter crush AC Milan
ManC march on towards title
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20
Decisive battle for India and England at world's biggest stadium
World's first ever twins cricket squad
BCB loath to force anybody to play, says Papon
Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour
Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft