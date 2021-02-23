'Amazing' says Duvindu Tillakaratne

Sri Lanka Twin Organisation's idea of forming the world's first ever Twins Cricket Squad has received thumbs up from Duvindu Tillakaratne, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who also happens to be one of the twin sons of former batsman Hashan Tilakaratne.

The two twin sisters-Upuli Gamage and Chamli Gamage- founders of the Twin Organisation, with the help of Major Mahinda Hettiarachchi (Upuli's husband), have launched the concept in Colombo on Sunday.

The organisers have plans to host the World Cup for the twins in future.

"It's an amazing initiative. As everyone knows, being born as Twins is a very rare occurrence and to see a team of twins taking to the field for the first time will definitely be a special moment for all of us", Duvindu, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Galle, where he is holidaying with friends, said.

"It is nice to see that they all share the same passion for the game which we all admire. I look forward to witnessing this special occasion which I'm sure will continue to pave the way for twins to showcase their talent on the global stage".

Duvindu and Ravindu are identical twins who had once even confused Virat Kohli who was left wondering why one boy was bowling in two different styles of bowling to him.

"I have played in the same team with my twin brother up until under 17 and then we played against each other in a first-class match where he was playing for NCC while I was representing Badureliya", the two-minute elder Duvindu added.





