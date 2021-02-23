Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World's first ever twins cricket squad

\'Amazing\' says Duvindu Tillakaratne  

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Bipin Dani

'Amazing' says Duvindu Tillakaratne  
Sri Lanka Twin Organisation's idea of forming the world's first ever Twins Cricket Squad has received thumbs up from Duvindu Tillakaratne, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who also happens to be one of the twin sons of former batsman Hashan Tilakaratne.  
The two twin sisters-Upuli Gamage and Chamli Gamage- founders of the Twin Organisation, with the help of Major Mahinda Hettiarachchi (Upuli's husband), have launched the concept in Colombo on Sunday.
The organisers have plans to host the World Cup for the twins in future.
"It's an amazing initiative. As everyone knows, being born as Twins is a very rare occurrence and to see a team of twins taking to the field for the first time will definitely be a special moment for all of us", Duvindu, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Galle, where he is holidaying with friends, said.
"It is nice to see that they all share the same passion for the game which we all admire. I look forward to witnessing this special occasion which I'm sure will continue to pave the way for twins to showcase their talent on the global stage".
Duvindu and Ravindu are identical twins who had once even confused Virat Kohli who was left wondering why one boy was bowling in two different styles of bowling to him.
"I have played in the same team with my twin brother up until under 17 and then we played against each other in a first-class match where he was playing for NCC while I was representing Badureliya", the two-minute elder Duvindu added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter crush AC Milan
ManC march on towards title
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20
Decisive battle for India and England at world's biggest stadium
World's first ever twins cricket squad
BCB loath to force anybody to play, says Papon
Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour
Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft