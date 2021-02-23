

BCB loath to force anybody to play, says Papon

"Board invests for a cricketer for about 10-15 years. It's about sporting contract but we provide them with other supports," Papon told journalists on Monday after a meeting with players and staffs of the ensuing New Zealand tour.

"We lost to Afghanistan, played awful cricket against India and Pakistan, and when someone showed unwillingness to play even after losing to West Indies at home, then what I can say. I supposed that they will leave no stone unturned for winning the next match after such a number of defeats. But when someone says that he'll play franchise instead of Tests then we have no say. We are in a clear stance that we don't want anybody to play forcefully".

Shakib earlier expressed his unwillingness to play Test in 2017 against West Indies. "Shakib didn't want to play Test even three years ago," BCB President recalled that memory.

"We made him the captain then. We tried him to play Test forcefully. But it came to no use," he sighed. "We can't go ahead rather we are moving backward".

"What could he do if we didn't accept his leave? Perhaps would play. But we want those to play who only love the game," he clarified the standpoint of BCB.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Shakib for 3.2 crore IRS for the forthcoming session while speedster Mustafizur Rahman was vended for Punjab Kings. BCB Boss also informed that they will allow Mustafiz to play IPL as well.





