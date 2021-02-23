Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour

E-commerce platform evaly brought team sponsorship and jersey sponsorship of Bangladesh National Cricket squad for forthcoming New Zealand tour.

"We have penned with evaly as our official team sponsor for New Zealand series. They are our jersey sponsor as well," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists on Monday after a press conference to name sponsor.

"Hopefully, we shall get evaly with us for larger endeavour in future. We like to thank evaly for joining with us," he added.

Bangladesh doesn't have a fixed-term team sponsor since the ending of World Cup 2019 as the contract with Uniliver ended. "We can't go for a fixed term contract due to Covid-19 situation. Besides, we have no fixed itinerary right now" Chowdhury clarified.

"But we shall sign a new contract till World Cup 2023 and hope to sign it within two or three months," he hoped.

Bangladesh Cricket team will leave home for New Zealand today to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches.







