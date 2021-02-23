Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

E-commerce platform evaly brought team sponsorship and jersey sponsorship of Bangladesh National Cricket squad for forthcoming New Zealand tour.
"We have penned with evaly as our official team sponsor for New Zealand series. They are our jersey sponsor as well," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists on Monday after a press conference to name sponsor.  
"Hopefully, we shall get evaly with us for larger endeavour in future. We like to thank evaly for joining with us," he added.
Bangladesh doesn't have a fixed-term team sponsor since the ending of World Cup 2019 as the contract with Uniliver ended. "We can't go for a fixed term contract due to Covid-19 situation. Besides, we have no fixed itinerary right now" Chowdhury clarified.
"But we shall sign a new contract till World Cup 2023 and hope to sign it within two or three months," he hoped.
Bangladesh Cricket team will leave home for New Zealand today to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter crush AC Milan
ManC march on towards title
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20
Decisive battle for India and England at world's biggest stadium
World's first ever twins cricket squad
BCB loath to force anybody to play, says Papon
Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour
Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft