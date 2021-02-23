Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

A moment of a BPL match between Bangladesh Police FC (blue) and Sheikh Jamal DC (yellow) in Dhaka on Monday. photo: BFF

A moment of a BPL match between Bangladesh Police FC (blue) and Sheikh Jamal DC (yellow) in Dhaka on Monday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Police Football Club grasped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a 3-3 match in Bangladesh Premier League on Monday in Dhaka.
Jamal boys went ahead three times and the opponents gripped them back every time.
Gambia striker Pa Omar Jobe took the first lead for Sheikh Jamal in the 10th minute and Kyrgyzstan midfielder Murolimzhon Akhmedov levelled the score for Police in the 33rd minute.
Uzbekistan striker Atabek Validjanov brought Sheikh Jamal's second lead in the 40th minute while Ivory Cost midfielder Frederic Pooda made the Police boys even scoring in the injury time of the first half.
Sk Jamal's Gambian striker Solomon King Kanform put the team ahead for the third and last time in the 49th minute yet Police team was able to hold them once again with the help of a 69-minute goal of local striker Jewel.
Sharing points in the match, the third placer Dhanmondi boys updated their point tally to 17 while eight placer Police boys to nine.
There is one match of BPL today (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm in Dhaka where Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will engage with Chittagong Abahani.
The Chattogram boys are holding the seventh place on the point table at present with 12 points after nine matches while Rahmatganj boys are at the ninth place with eight points playing eight matches.
The two engaged in a Federation Cup match two months back where Chittagong Abahani won by 1-0 margin. Fans will wait to see what happen this time.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inter crush AC Milan
ManC march on towards title
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20
Decisive battle for India and England at world's biggest stadium
World's first ever twins cricket squad
BCB loath to force anybody to play, says Papon
Evaly named team sponsor for NZ tour
Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft