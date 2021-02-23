Police grips Sk Jamal in 3-3



A moment of a BPL match between Bangladesh Police FC (blue) and Sheikh Jamal DC (yellow) in Dhaka on Monday. photo: BFF

Jamal boys went ahead three times and the opponents gripped them back every time.

Gambia striker Pa Omar Jobe took the first lead for Sheikh Jamal in the 10th minute and Kyrgyzstan midfielder Murolimzhon Akhmedov levelled the score for Police in the 33rd minute.

Uzbekistan striker Atabek Validjanov brought Sheikh Jamal's second lead in the 40th minute while Ivory Cost midfielder Frederic Pooda made the Police boys even scoring in the injury time of the first half.

Sk Jamal's Gambian striker Solomon King Kanform put the team ahead for the third and last time in the 49th minute yet Police team was able to hold them once again with the help of a 69-minute goal of local striker Jewel.

Sharing points in the match, the third placer Dhanmondi boys updated their point tally to 17 while eight placer Police boys to nine.

There is one match of BPL today (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm in Dhaka where Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will engage with Chittagong Abahani.

The Chattogram boys are holding the seventh place on the point table at present with 12 points after nine matches while Rahmatganj boys are at the ninth place with eight points playing eight matches.

The two engaged in a Federation Cup match two months back where Chittagong Abahani won by 1-0 margin. Fans will wait to see what happen this time.









