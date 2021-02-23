Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh\'s tour to New Zealand 2021

Tigers fly for New Zealand today

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Tigers fly for New Zealand today

A 20-member Bangladesh squad will leave home today for New Zealand tour to play three ICC World Cup Super League matches followed by as many T20i matches.
A Singapore Airlines flight will carry Tigers at 4:00pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. After 4-day mandatory quarantine period, visitors will start 10-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown.
The ODI series will kick start on March 20 at Dunedin. The following matches slated for to take place on March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.  McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.
Tigers' made their last New Zealand trip in 2019 but returned home without completing the mission after deadliest attack at Mosque in Christchurch at the gazing spot of Bangladesh Cricket Team.






