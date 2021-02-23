Video
India farmers to amass outside capital Feb 27

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 22:  More than 100,000 farmers and farm workers gathered in India's northern Punjab state on Sunday in a show of strength against new farm laws, where union leaders called on supporters to amass outside the capital New Delhi on Feb. 27.
Tens of thousands of Indian growers have already been camped outside Delhi for nearly three months, demanding the repeal of the three reform laws that they say will hurt them and benefit large corporations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which introduced the laws last September, has offered to defer the laws but refused to abandon them, arguing that legislation will help farmers get better prices.
Both sides have met for several rounds of negotiations but failed to make any headway, and farmers' unions have vowed to carry on the protests until the laws are rolled back.
At Sunday's rally at a grain market in Barnala, a town in Punjab, union leaders outlined plans to mobilise farmers and farm workers from across the northern state and move to a protest site outside Delhi later this month.     -REUTERS



