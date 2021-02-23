Video
Home Back Page

Anti-coup protesters defy Myanmar junta’s lethal warning

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

YANGON, Feb 22: Myanmar police began to disperse pro-democracy protesters on Monday as businesses around the country shut in a general strike called to oppose the military coup despite a threat from authorities that confrontation could cost lives.
Three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
There were protests in cities and towns across the country on Monday, from the northern hills on the border with China to the central plains, the Irrawaddy river delta and the southern tip of the panhandle, images on social media showed.
In the capital, Naypyitaw, where the military is headquartered, a police water cannon truck and numerous other vehicles closed in to break up a procession of chanting protesters who scattered when police on foot chased them, wrestling several to the ground. "They're chasing and arresting us. We're just protesting peacefully," one woman said in video clip posted on Facebook.
The response of security forces this time has been less deadly than in crackdowns in earlier phases of turmoil in almost half a century of military rule but three protesters have been killed - two shot dead in Mandalay on Saturday, and the first, a woman shot in Naypyitaw, who died on Friday. The army has said one policeman died of injuries sustained in the protests.
Late on Sunday, state-owned media MRTV warned that protesters they could get killed. "Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer loss of life," the broadcaster said.
Facebook said on Monday it had removed MRTV's pages for repeated violations of its standards, including its violence and incitement policy. On Sunday, it deleted the military's main page for the same reason. The junta's warning didn't discourage people from turning out in their tens of thousands.
In a country where dates are seen as auspicious, protesters noted the significance of the date 22.2.2021, comparing it with demonstrations on Aug. 8, 1988, when a previous generation staged anti-military protests that were bloodily suppressed. "Everyone is joining this," said San San Maw, 46, at the Hledan junction in the main city of Yangon, which has become a rallying point for the protests. "We need to come out."     -REUTERS


