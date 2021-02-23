S’pore, Romania to hire 12,000 Bangladeshis

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Singapore will recruit 10,000 Bangladeshis while Romania 2000 more soon.

"These are new avenues which are good news for us," he told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dr Momen said Bangladesh opened its Mission in Romania recently and recruited around 2000 Bangladesh in various phases and they will recruit 2000 more.

"Romania will recruit Bangladeshis for the 'Halal' meat processing units," he said adding that Romania exports 'Halal' meat to other countries.

The Foreign Minister said the government became worried seeing the impact of Covid-19 on Bangladeshi workers abroad but things are turning positive amid their efforts. "We've been working in various ways for creating employment for Bangladeshis."

He said Bangladesh Mission in Singapore is working beyond its capacity by issuing 500 visas everyday as Bangladesh Mission issues the work permit for Bangladeshi workers in Singapore.

On female workers, the Foreign Minister said the government believes in equality between men and women. "So, it's difficult to accept the demand to stop sending female workers abroad by laws." -UNB







