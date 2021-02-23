Bank Asia officer sent to jail

Bank Asia officer, Sylvia Akhter Rini, was sent jail by a Dhaka Court for alleged embezzlement of Tk 3.18 crore of the bank client's accounts.

Judge Imrul Kayeas of Senior Special Judge Court rejected her bail prayer and sent her jail after she surrendered before the court on Monday.

The case statement says Bank Asia Ltd Executive Officer, Sylvia Akhter Rini, was in charge to deal with client savings certificates in Dilkhusha Branch from 2012 to 2019.













