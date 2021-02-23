Video
Home Back Page

Clash With Cops 

Nine BNP men sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

Nine BNP leaders and activists, arrested on Thursday from different parts of Dhaka city in two cases filed over the clash between police and BNP men in front of the Jatiya Press Club, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order, said GRO Nijam Uddin Fakir.
The BNP men are Mashiur Rahmn, Rakibul Hasan, Tariqul Islam, Abul Hossain, Shafayet Hossain, Anwar Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Md Salman and Md Russel.
Of the nine, five are accused in a case lodged with Raman Police Station and the rest four are accused in a case filed with Shahbag Police Station.
On Thursday, another court placed the BNP men on a two-day remand in the two cases.
On February 13, BNP men clashed with police in front of the Jatiya Press Club during BNP's protest against the Jamuka decision to revoke the gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman.


