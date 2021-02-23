ACC probing money laundering of some garment owners

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating the money laundering allegations against some garments owners.

Every year a section of garment owners launder Tk 64 thousand crore through false invoices.

ACC Secretary Anwar Hossain Hawladar said it at a press briefing at the ACC head office on Monday.

"A three-member team led by ACC Deputy Director Billal Hossain is investigating the matter. Assistant Director Ataul Kabir and Bazlur Rashid are the other two members of the team.

Anwar Hossain said the ACC had written to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Bank seeking information on the suspected garment factory owners.

The secretary said specific allegations had been brought against the Al Muslim Group for smuggling Tk 175 crore abroad under the guise of export through various irregularities and corruption.

"The ACC is very strict in preventing money laundering abroad and has taken all possible measures to prevent money laundering," said Anwar Hossain.

He also hoped the NBR would provide information to the ACC on a regular basis as soon as it receives information on over invoicing. Besides, a press release issued by the ACC also said, "Some organized fraudsters are defaming the ACC by demanding or collecting money from people of different classes and professions through fraud."









