Momen urges other nations to share burden of Rohingyas

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the other countries and human rights bodies to come forward to share the burden of Rohingyas.
"Bangladesh has done enough. Let other countries to take Rohingyas," Momen told the reporters at his office on Monday.
He made this comment when asked about Bangladesh's position against UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency's appeal for the immediate rescue of a group of Rohingya refugees in distress in the Andaman Sea.
 "Do you see it anywhere in the world? Let other countries take (Rohingyas). We can't take more," he told reporters at his office.
Meanwhile, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, appealed for the immediate rescue of a group of Rohingya refugees in distress in the Andaman Sea.
An estimate shows around 84,000 people live in per square kilometre at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.
UNHCR received reports of an unconfirmed number of Rohingya refugees aboard a vessel in distress as of Saturday.
The refugees left Cox's Bazar and Teknaf, Bangladesh, approximately 10 days ago, said Indrika Ratwatte, director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific on Monday.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Singapore will recruit 10,000 Bangladeshis while Romania 2000 Bangladeshis soon.
 The Foreign Minister said Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Bangladesh soon to take forward the relations between the two countries.





