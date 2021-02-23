Video
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:08 AM
Indian air chief in city

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.
On invitation from Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), the Indian Air Force Chief will pay courtesy calls on the Air Force and Army Chief of Bangladesh and meet other senior officers from the BAF.
The visit comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 to join Bangladesh's 50th year of independence celebrations and 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.
He will also be visiting major BAF air bases across Bangladesh during the course of his visit, according to a statement of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.  Indian Air Force Chief Bhadauria would also pay tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.     -Agencies





