SC clears way for trial of Mirza Abbas

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by BNP leader and former housing and public works minister Mirza Abbas challenging a High Court verdict that dismissed a rule in a graft case filed over irregularities in allocating plots in Tejgoan Industrial Area in the capital.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, chaired by the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing on the appeal filed by Mirza Abbas.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.

There was no lawyer in the court on behalf of Mirza Abbas. As a result, there is no bar to resume the trial court proceedings, said Khurshid Alam Khan.

He said no lawyer was present in the court on behalf of Mirza Abbas. The court dismissed the appeal as default.

On March 30 in 2016, a High Court bench dismissed a rule issued over quashing the graft case proceedings filed against Mirza Abbas.

The case is now pending with a Dhaka Special Court.

On January 11 in 2008, the lower court had framed charges against three people, including BNP leader Mirza Abbas, in the graft case.

On July 15 in 2007, ACC Deputy Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station against three people, including former minister Mirza Abbas and former lawmaker Ali Asghar Loby, for irregularities and corruption in the allotment of industrial plots.

The case accuses Mirza Abbas, when in charge of the housing and public works ministry, of colluding illegally to allot a plot in Tejgaon Industrial Area in favour of Loby, managing director of Pacific Chemicals.







