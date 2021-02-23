SC upholds life term of 2 Rakib murder convicts

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a High Court verdict that sentenced life imprisonment to the convicts for killing Rakib Hawlader by pumping air into his rectum on August 3 in 2015 in Khulna.

The convicts are motorcycle repair workshop owner Mohammad Shorif and worker Mintu Khan.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after dismissing appeals filed by the convicts.

Lawyer Musfique Uddin Bakhtiar argued for the convicts while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.

Later, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the media in his office that the verdict of the Appellate Division into the Rakib murder case is a message to the culprits.

Earlier, on April 4 in 2017 the High Court commuted the death sentences of convicted Mohammad Shorif and Mintu Khan modifying a lower court judgement. Both of them have also slapped with a Tk 50, 000 fine. On August 3 in 2015, victim Rakib, 12, died after his former co-workers tortured him to death at a motorcycle garage in Khulna.

According to the case statement, the convicts forcibly took Rakib to 'Shorif Motors' where Mintu inserted a high-pressure air pump nozzle into the victim's rectum and Shorif switched the pump on.

The fatal pressure tore apart his intestine and burst his lungs, causing his death.

A day later, Rakib's father filed a case against three people for his son's murder.









