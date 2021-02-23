Video
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:07 AM
Markets struggle as inflation worries offset recovery hopes

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Feb 22: Markets mostly fell Monday as falling infection rates and more good news on the vaccine front were overshadowed by growing worries about high valuations and inflation.
While the United States is approaching 500,000 deaths, there is optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel in the Covid-19 crisis as governments embark on immunisation programmes that will allow economies to reopen.
Expectations that President Joe Biden's vast stimulus will be passed next month are also keeping spirits up, as a raft of data last week on factory and services activity indicated the financial hit to the United States and Europe might not be as bad as feared.
News that the Pfizer/BioNTech jab appeared to prevent nine in 10 people from getting the disease in Israel -- which is the most advanced in its rollout -- provided a positive background. Israeli officials also said the shot was 99 per cent effective at preventing deaths from the disease.
Meanwhile, hopes for a wider distribution were given a lift after Pfizer said its drug could be stored in normal medical freezers instead of the ultra-cold conditions initially thought necessary.
Shanghai and Hong Kong led losses, shedding more than one per cent as the Chinese central bank sucked cash out of financial markets to ease bubble concerns. Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok also fell, though there were gains in Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell at the open.
The rally that has characterised the past few months looks to have come to a halt as traders fret that prices may have become a little too frothy.
There is growing concern that the expected recovery and Biden's spending package will fire a surge in inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to wind back the loose monetary policies and record-low interest rates that have been a key pillar of a near-year-long market surge.    -AFP


