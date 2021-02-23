Video
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:06 AM
Boeing urges grounding of over a hundred 777s after engine fire

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 22: The US Federal Aviation Administration ordered extra inspections Sunday of some Boeing 777 passenger jets, after a United Airlines flight suffered engine failure a day earlier, scattering debris across a Colorado community.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the order meant some 777s would "likely" be removed from service.
He said he had consulted with his team of aviation safety experts following Saturday's engine failure aboard a Boeing 777 airplane shortly after it took off from Denver.
"I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines," Dickson said in a statement released on Twitter.
According to NBC News, federal officials said Japan and South Korea also use planes with the PW4000 engine.
A video shot from inside the aircraft -- which had 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard -- showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft returned to Denver airport.
There were no injuries on the plane or on the ground, authorities said.
Dickson said a preliminary safety data review pointed to a need for additional checks of the jet engine's fan blades.
"Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," Dickson said.     -AFP


