Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices rise with storm-hit US output set for slow return

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Oil prices rise with storm-hit US output set for slow return

Oil prices rise with storm-hit US output set for slow return

LONDON, Feb 22: Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of US crude output cut by frigid conditions served as a reminder of the tight supply situation, just as demand recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5per cent, at $63.24 a barrel by 0945 GMT, after gaining nearly 1per cent last week. US oil rose 23 cents, or 0.4per cent, to $59.47 a barrel, having fallen 0.4per cent last week.
Prices also received a boost after investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price forecast by $10, with expectations for it to reach $70 by the second quarter and $75 in the third quarter.
"We now forecast that oil prices will rally sooner and higher, driven by lower expected inventories and higher marginal costs - at least in the short run - to restart upstream activity," Goldman analysts wrote.
"Better than expected demand and still depressed supply once again creating a larger deficit than even we expected," they said.
Abnormally cold weather in Texas and the Plains states forced the shutdown of up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production along with 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas output, analysts estimated.
Oilfield crews will probably take several days to de-ice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas output. US Gulf Coast refiners are assessing damage and may take up to three weeks to restore most of their operations, analysts said, though hampered by low water pressure, gas and power losses.
"With three-quarters of fracking crews standing down, the likelihood of a fast resumption is low," ANZ Research said in a note.
"Longer term, the fall in capital expenditure at US shale oil companies this year will keep drilling activity subdued, leading to output remaining below pre-pandemic levels."
For the first time since November, US drilling companies cut the number of oil rigs operating due to the cold and snow enveloping Texas, New Mexico and other energy-producing centres.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brac Bank to facilitate overseas study with Total Student Care
BANKING EVENTS
Markets struggle as inflation worries offset recovery hopes
Singer brings offers on washing machines
British Airways owner IAG boosts liquidity by £2.45b
Air NZ to trial digital Covid vaccination passport
Malaysia’s AirAsia Group eyes recovery by 2023
India to clear 45 investments from China as military tension eases


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft