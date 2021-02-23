bKash rebate for students on academic fee payment

Around 2 lakh students from 39 educational institutions of the country can enjoy 10 Taka cashback on payment of academic fees through bKash and get up to 60 Taka in six times. They can pay their fees through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#.

bKash is currently providing the largest Pay Bill platform for more than 50 million customers, says a press release.

As added benefit, bKash has recently brought 10 Taka instant cashback offer for the students on any amount of Pay Bill for these 39 educational institutions.

The offer commenced on February 4 last and will be valid till April 30 next. A customer can receive the cashback twice in a month which means six times in three months. To learn more about the offer and list of educational institutions, customers can visit the website:bkash.com/bn/edu-payment.

To pay academic fees through bKash app, students need to select 'Pay Bill' from the homescreen and tap on 'Education' icon. In next step, they should select Bill Period or relevant information, enter Student ID and proceed to payment with bKash PIN. They can save the account in bKash app for future payment in fewer steps.

Besides this, bKash, the largest MFS provider of the country is ensuring convenient fee payment solution for a wide number of educational institutions including Bangladesh Technical Education Board, BUET, Adamjee Contonment College,Viqarunnisa Noon School & College, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, BRAC University, North South University, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), East West University, University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) and so on.





