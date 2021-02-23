Stocks fall amid dull trade; DSE turnover dips to 7-month low

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the investors were reluctant to take fresh stakes amid lucklustre trade.

The daily trade turnover on the prime dropped to Tk 4.67 billion, down 33 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 6.94 billion. It was the lowest single-day transaction since July 29, last year, when the turnover totaled a record Tk 6.94 billion.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE also dropped 90.77 points or 1.65 per cent to 5,385 at the close of the trading. The index lost more than 159 points in the past four consecutive sessions.

The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips, also lost 48.20 points to 2,057 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 20.45 points to 1,222 at the close.

Robi's shares fell further by 6.36 per cent to close at Tk 36.80 on Monday as investors dumped its shares following 'no' dividend declaration for 2020. Robi was also the last week's top loser with 12.28 per cent loss.

The top negative index contributors were Grameenphone, Robi, British American Tobacco, Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma and Beximco, contributing roughly 83 points fall of DSEX jointly, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.

Beximco that lost more than 3.0 per cent - was the most traded stock with shares worth over Tk 1.05 billion changing hands followed by Robi, BATBC, LankaBangla Finance and Beximco Pharma.

Al-Ha Textile was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Prime Finance First Mutual Fund was the worst loser, losing 6.50 per cent.

A total number of 103,794 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 115.29 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also fell to Tk 4,600 billion on Monday, down from Tk 4,656 billion in the previous day.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 256 points to settle at 15,564 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 155 points to close at 9,389. Of the issues traded, 122 declined, 26 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.86 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 414 million.











