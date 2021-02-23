Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall amid dull trade; DSE turnover dips to 7-month low

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the investors were reluctant to  take fresh stakes amid lucklustre trade.
The daily trade turnover on the prime dropped to Tk 4.67 billion, down 33 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 6.94 billion. It was the lowest single-day transaction since July 29, last year, when the turnover totaled a record Tk 6.94 billion.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE also dropped 90.77 points or 1.65 per cent to 5,385 at the close of the trading. The index lost more than 159 points in the past four consecutive sessions.
The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips, also lost 48.20 points to 2,057 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 20.45 points to 1,222 at the close.
Robi's shares fell further by 6.36 per cent to close at Tk 36.80 on Monday as investors dumped its shares following 'no' dividend declaration for 2020. Robi was also the last week's top loser with 12.28 per cent loss.
The top negative index contributors were Grameenphone, Robi, British American Tobacco, Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma and Beximco, contributing roughly 83 points fall of DSEX jointly, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.
Beximco that lost more than 3.0 per cent - was the most traded stock with shares worth over Tk 1.05 billion changing hands followed by Robi, BATBC, LankaBangla Finance and Beximco Pharma.
Al-Ha Textile was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Prime Finance First Mutual Fund was the worst loser, losing 6.50 per cent.
A total number of 103,794 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 115.29 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also fell to Tk 4,600 billion on Monday, down from Tk 4,656 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 256 points to settle at 15,564 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 155 points to close at 9,389. Of the issues traded, 122 declined, 26 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.86 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 414 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brac Bank to facilitate overseas study with Total Student Care
BANKING EVENTS
Markets struggle as inflation worries offset recovery hopes
Singer brings offers on washing machines
British Airways owner IAG boosts liquidity by £2.45b
Air NZ to trial digital Covid vaccination passport
Malaysia’s AirAsia Group eyes recovery by 2023
India to clear 45 investments from China as military tension eases


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft