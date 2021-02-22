Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Home
Front Page
The picture shows the mangled and twisted bus that collided with a truck at Sherpur
Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 65
The picture shows the mangled and twisted bus that collided with a truck at Sherpur
The picture shows the mangled and twisted bus that collided with a truck at Sherpur in Bogura on Sunday killing six people on the spot. PHOTO: OBSERVER
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors, nurses in region
The picture shows the mangled and twisted bus that collided with a truck at Sherpur
SC to issue verdicts in Bangla ‘soon’: CJ
38 banks face crisis as top borrowers default on dues
UN condemns Myanmar junta after three killed
11 killed in road crashes in Dhaka, Bogura, Naogaon
Wounded Noakhali journalist dies at DMCH
Seven more die of C-19, 327 newly infected
Latest News
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft