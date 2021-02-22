Video
Front Page

38 banks face crisis as top borrowers default on dues

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Jibon Islam

 

At least 38 banks of the country out of the total 61 banks in operation are facing hazardous situation as most of their top borrowers are not paying their installment properly.
It's apprehended that if their top 10 borrowers once become defaulters, the banks will have to face huge trouble continuing operations smoothly for capital shortfall.
According to the Bangladesh Bank data, at least 14 banks including some state-owned banks are already facing capital shortfall after failing to realize outstanding dues.
Some 35 banks are likely to face the same situation if their top seven clients fail to deposit their installments properly.
According to the banking rules, all banks must have to keep at least 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent provisioning deposit in hands during disbursement of loans so that banks can run smoothly.
However, those banks, which have sub-standard borrowers, must have to keep at least 20 percent provisioning deposit in
    hands for disbursement of loans while it's mandatory to keep 50 percent provisioning deposit for suspicious loans and 100 percent for bad loans.
The banks already facing capital shortfall, are Sonali Bank, AB Bank, Trust Bank, Bank Asia, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Standard Bank, Agrani Bank, BASIC Bank, Rupali Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, National Bank and Social Islami Bank.
BB officials claimed that at least 43 percent borrowers of top five banks have already become loan defaulter while the number stood at 63 percent at top 10 banks.
According to BB data, a bank out of the total 61 hasn't yet started operation. The rests 60 banks have already disbursed a total of Tk10, 49,725 crore loan till December last year.
Of the total disbursed loans, Tk 96,313 crore, which is around 9.16 percent, has already become default loan. The amount of default loan was Tk 94 331 crore - around 9.32 per cent - in 2019.
Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Serajul Islam, also its spokesman, told this correspondent that the government has given huge opportunities to the borrowers.
In this situation, it's unexpected to increase default loans of the banks. No one of the borrowers should become defaulter after giving such chances.
He said loan interest rate for bank loans was lowered to a single digit. They were given chance to reschedule loans for 10 year by depositing only two percent of their loans due to coronavirus pandemic. They were also given financial supports.
However, a senior banker claimed that due to Covid -19 pandemic, the default loan may increase a bit in the country while the amount of default loan was Tk 94,331 crore in 2019.
He said the financial activities decreased in the country in the last one year due to coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh couldn't yet overcome the situation. But, it would be possible to recover from this situation as the government has given stimulus packages for the survival of business and industrial communities.


