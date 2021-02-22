Video
Home Front Page

UN condemns Myanmar junta after three killed

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

YANGON, Feb 21: A lethal attack on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar sparked fresh UN condemnation of the country's new military regime on Sunday, as mourners held a funeral for a young woman who has become a national symbol of resistance to the junta.
Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their tactics against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Saturday marked the deadliest day so far in more than two weeks of nationwide street demonstrations after two people were killed when security forces fired upon a rally, while a third man was shot dead in Yangon overnight.
As dusk fell in downtown Yangon, Monywa and Myitkyina, there were singing and candlelight prayer ceremonies to pay tribute to the dead protesters.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of "deadly violence" against the crowd in Mandalay.
"The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable," Guterres wrote.
    Security forces in the country's second-largest city had attempted to raid a shipyard and detain port staff on strike to protest against the army takeover.
Medical rescue workers said troops used live rounds and rubber bullets against a crowd of people who had started flinging rocks in an effort to stop the arrests.
"Two people were killed," said Hlaing Min Oo, the chief of a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team.
Another 30 were wounded, with half of the injuries from live rounds, he added.
A graphic video circulated on Facebook showing a teenaged victim splayed on the ground and bleeding from his head as a bystander placed a hand on his chest to feel for a heartbeat.
State media made no mention of the deaths but blamed demonstrators for the affray and said protest leaders had been detained.
"Some" protesters had been injured by security forces, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported, along with three soldiers and eight police officers.
In a separate incident on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was killed in Yangon while patrolling the neighbourhood as part of an initiative to guard against night-time arrests of activists.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

