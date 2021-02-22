Video
11 killed in road crashes in Dhaka, Bogura, Naogaon

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff correspondent

At least 11 people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in Dhaka, Bogura and Naogaon on Sunday.  
In capital, two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka airport and Shyampur areas on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Kibria, 16, a motor garage mechanic in Uttarkhan area and Kabul, 25, a bus helper.
Kibria and his friend Sumon were returning to their Uttarkhan home when a truck hit their motorcycle around 1:00am near Dhaka airport, Sub-inspector Saiful Islam of Airport Police Station said.  
With critical injuries, pillion rider Kibria was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 5:00am, he said. Sumon, however, survived with minor injuries.
Meanwhile, transport worker Kabul was hit by a waste-carrying covered van when he was crossing the road in Shyampur's New Iron Road area around 11:00pm on Saturday.  He was rushed to DMCH where doctors
    declared him dead around 12:15am, said Sub-inspector Somoresh Kumar Das of Shyampur Police Station.  
Our Bogura Correspondent says six people were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between a bus and a stone-laden truck in Bogura's Sherpur upazila on Sunday morning. The wounded are undergoing treatment at Bogura Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Bogura highway was suspended for two hours following the accident that occurred at College Road area around 6am. Huge traffic congestion was created on both side of the highway due to the suspension.
Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Roton Hossain said a Bogura-bound bus of 'SR Travels Paribahan' from Dhaka collided with the truck that left six people, including the bus driver, his assistant and the truck driver, dead on the spot.
 Two of the deceased were identified as bus driver Sree Bagha and helper Md Idris Ali.
Our Munshingaj Correspondent added that two motorcyclists were killed as a bus ran over the vehicle on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshingaj district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Sujan Bagha, 27, son of Sattar Bagha, and Forman Ali, 20, son of Kadir Hawladar, from Joynagar village under Jajira Police Station area in Shariatpur district.
Shreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Dewan Azad Hossain said two motorcycles carrying four persons were going to Shariatpur. A BRTC bus ran over a motorcycle, leaving two persons dead on the spot, while two riders of another motorcycle were injured as the bus also hit the vehicle.
 Our Naogaon Correspondent added that the injured were given fast aid and the bus was seized.  A tractor smashed a motorcycle in Manda upazila of Naogaon on Sunday afternoon, leaving a woman dead and her husband and daughter injured. Deceased Rehana Akhter,30, wife of Saibor Rahman of Darajpur village.
Critically injured Saibor and his daughter Shakila have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.  Manda Police OC Shahinur Rahman said the tractor driver was arrested.


« PreviousNext »

