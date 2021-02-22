Video
Front Page

Wounded Noakhali journalist dies at DMCH

Journalist community demands justice

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Noahkhali journalist Burhan Uddin Mujakker died on Saturday night at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the capital. He was shot during a clash between the supporters of Abdul Quader Mirza, Mayor of Basurhat Municipality in Noakhali's Companiganj, and members of a faction of the ruling Awami League (AL) on Friday.
Local journalist leaders of Companiganj on Sunday formed a human chain to
    demand exemplary punishment for everyone involved in the death of journalist Borhan Uddin Mujakker, 28, the Companyganj Upazila correspondent of the Bangladesh Samachar.
Companiganj Press Club staged the protest at Bangabandhu Chattar in Basurhat at 11:30am. Speakers at the human chain called for exemplary punishment of those involved in the death of the young journalist and offered their condolences to the bereaved family. Afterwards, a procession was taken out.
Mujakker breathed his last at around 11:45pm at Dhaka Medical. DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed the news.
He was hit by bullets in the neck, head and other parts of his body and taken to Noakhali General Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to the DMCH.
According to local people, Quader Mirza, also younger brother of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and the followers of Mizanur Rahman Badal, a former chairman of Companyganj Upazila Council, marched at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar on Friday in protest against Mirza's "falsification and offensive" comments about his brother Quader.
Clashes erupted and shots were fired when Mirza's men tried to stop Badal's followers. Mujakker was among seven shot during the clashes. At least 30 others were also injured and seven of them are in critical condition.


