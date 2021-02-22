Seven more die of C-19, 327 newly infected

The country on Sunday witnessed seven more new deaths in the 24 hours ending at noon, taking the country's death toll from Covid-19 at 8,349. A total of 327 new cases were detected during the time raising the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 543,351.

Besides, 475 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,91,367 with an 90.43 per cent recovery rate and the

death rate stands at 1.54 per cent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 14,036 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,947,673 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.33 per cent of the total tests, though the country's overall rate till date was 13.76 per cent. All the victims were male among them six were in Dhaka and one in the Chattogram division. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 6,321 of the total deaths were men and 2,028 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

However, the novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

Globally, the novel virus has infected 111,712,661 people and took lives of 2,473,549 people till Saturday, according to Worldometers.



