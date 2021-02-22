Nation recalls Language Martyrs



People from all walks of life thronged the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their tributes to the martyrs of the Language Movement on Sunday, the International Mother Language Day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the nation to pay tributes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.

On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, President's military secretary Major General S M Salahuddin Islam and Prime Minister's military secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The immortal song on Amar Ekushey -"Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February"- was playing on the loudspeaker on the occasion.

They stood in solemn silence as part of respect to the valiant sons of the soil who had laid down their lives for the cause of establishing Bangla as a state language.

Subsequently, on behalf of Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Sergeant-at-Arms Commodore M M Naim Rahman placed a wreath at the plinth of the monument.

Cabinet members, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of three services, diplomats, freedom fighters, high civil and military officials also placed wreathes on the occasion.

Later, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Dhaka University Teachers' Association, Sector Commanders Forum, war-wounded freedom fighters of the 1971 Liberation War, different political parties and socio-cultural organisations paid their homage.

After that, thousands of barefooted people, wearing black badges, holding bouquets in their hands and singing Ekushey anthem 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February', paid tributes to the language martyrs.

Different political and socio-cultural organizations and individuals paid homage to the martyrs with flowers.

Among other, the ruling Awami League (AL) leaders, presidium members Matia Chowdhury and Faruk Khan and joint secretary and information minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also paid homage to the language movement martyrs.

Jatiya Party, major opposition of the Jatiya Sangsad, paid tributes to language martyrs by placing

wreaths.

BNP also paid homage to the language martyrs by laying flowers at their graves at Azimpur graveyard and central Shaheed Minar in the capital. Leaders and activists of the party at various levels paid their respects on Sunday morning.

Street paintings, festoons, banners, buntings and placards with popular inscriptions on the language movement featured throughout the capital, adding to the solemnity of the event. The national flag was hoisted at half-mast and black flags flew atop government, autonomous and private offices across the country.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels aired special programmes round the day while BTV telecasted live the wreath-laying ceremony from the Central Shaheed Minar.

Newspapers published special supplements, highlighting the significance of the day.

Offering Fateha and Qurankhwani were held at Azimpur graveyard and special prayers were arranged at all worship places across the country seeking eternal peace of language martyrs.

In line with the national programmes, all educational institutions, local government bodies, district and upazila administration, Bangladeshi missions abroad took proper measures to observe the day.

The day was observed as the International Mother Language Day in 193 countries across the globe following United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recognition of Ekushey February on November 17 in 1999.





