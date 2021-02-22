Tk 219.9b Metro Rail project’s overall work progress is 51.3pc

The overall construction progress of the Tk 219.9b Metro Rail project is 51.3 per cent and the first part from Uttara to Agargaon is likely to be completed within December this year, according to officials.

Of the 20.10- kilometer long rail's 13 km viaduct is visible and its railway line laying completion is 6 km.

Bangladesh's first metro rail is expected to be officially inaugurated on December 16, the 50th anniversary of independence and work progress is heading towards this goal.

After visiting the site area it was known that a huge workshop has been built in Uttara area, automatic cleaning unit has been installed and the progress of construction work in the depot area is 80 per cent.

The work of the project is most advanced from Uttara to Agargaon. The total length of this section is 11.73 km. Of these, 11.58 km viaduct has been visible. There are 9 stations in this area. Besides, construction of sub-structures of 9 stations has been completed. It has been seen on the spot that the work of Uttara North,

Uttara Center and Uttaradakshin Station is nearing completion. Electric lines, construction of platforms at Uttara Center and Uttara South Station have been completed. The construction of the platform of Uttara North station is in the final stage. Steel structure erection is in progress at Uttara North and Uttara South stations. Construction work on electrical sub-station, signaling auto-communication and station controller's room is underway at Uttara North, Uttara Center and at Uttara Station. Three out of five long span balance cantilevers have been completed to ensure that normal water flow and traffic management are not disrupted during the construction of the metro rail. 7.83- km of viaduct rail line has been handed over to the contractor for installation of Overhead Catenaries System (OCS).

At present roofing work of Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara and Shewrapara stations is underway. Construction of electrical sub-stations, signaling and telecommunication and station controller's rooms at Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South and Pallabi Station is nearing completion. Overall progress of the work in this section is about 80 percent. When asked about the viaduct and construction of railways in the metro rail, MAN Siddik, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a state-owned company implementing the metro rail project, and former senior secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport said the total length of the metro rail project is 20.10 km. Of this, 13- km viaduct has been constructed. Everywhere, the viaduct progress is visible and 7- km railway line of the viaduct has become visible as well as electrical work is in progress and it will not take much time to complete, the officials say. "We are working 24 hours a day to advance the Metro Rail project", the MD said.

Electrical and mechanical systems and rolling stock (rail coach) equipment procurement progress is 41.39 per cent. The 1.16 km- long social study from Motijheel to Kamalapur is in the final stage. Rail welding work has been completed for the ballasted railway track of Uttara depot. 11- km rail line has already been laid at the depot. Out of 2,678 rail joint welding of the main line on viaduct, 1,404 have been completed. Signaling system installation work is underway at the depot. The goods like power transformer, auxiliary transformer, server storage etc. have already reached the depot. As a result of the Metro Rail movement, it will generate its own electricity here, the DMTCL said.

The mock-up of the metro train reached Uttara depot on December 26, 2019. Construction of the six-passenger coach metro train sets will be completed in December in Japan. Construction of the first metro train set with six passenger coaches was completed in April 2020 in Japan. The construction work of the second metro train set has been completed in the first week of 2020 and the construction work of the third, fourth and fifth metro train sets has been completed. The first metro train set will arrive at Mongla port on April 15 via shipment from Japan's Kobe port. After that, the dream metro rail coach will reach Uttara depot from Mongla on April 23.

The Metro Rail project was adopted in 2012 to reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka and make the journey of city dwellers comfortable, faster and uninterrupted. A total of 24 sets of trains will run. Each train will have six cars. The train will run at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour with passengers. Metro Rail will have the capacity to carry 60,000 passengers per hour from both sides. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing a loan of Tk 165.94 billion as project assistance out of the total cost of Tk 219.9 billion.











