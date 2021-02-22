Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:22 PM
Home Back Page

Verdict in case over child’s death in hospital tomorrow

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) will deliver its verdict tomorrow (Tuesday) on a petition challenging an order upheld by a Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge's Court that discharged two physicians and Square Hospital Limited from a criminal case filed over the death of a child named Mirza Arunima Shahpar Ohona for their negligence in 2013.
The HC bench of Justice AKM Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatema Najib will deliver the verdict on the petition filed by Ohona's father Architect Mirza Shahpar Jalil challenging the Metropolitan Session Judge's Court order.
Earlier, the HC set the date on February 3 after concluding the hearing on the rule issued by another HC bench in 2017.
Barrister Khan Khalid Adnan argued for the complainant while lawyer Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan stood for the Square Hospital and Deputy Attorney General Fazlur Rahman Khan represented the State.
Barrister Khan Khalid Adnan, who conducted the case as pro bono basis told the daily observer that we have been trying to develop the law of clinical negligence in the country so that lives of everyone become more valuable in the eye of law when someone dies due to neglect in treatment.
According to the petition, Mirza Arunima Shahpar Ohona, a half and four- year child was admitted for her brain tumor treatment to the Square Hospital under its pediatric department on August 14 in 2013. However, at one stage her father architect Mirza Shapar Jalil realizing that Ohona was not receiving proper treatment in the hospital,
The pediatric department of Square Hospital did not conduct even one follow-up CT scan or MRI even after the lapse of three days to know the post-operative condition of Ohona's brain tumor. Seeing no progress of Ohona's treatment her father was compelled to take her daughter to Bangkok for better and effective treatment on August 17 in 2013, the petition said.
'On the same day, the Hospital in Bangkok took Ohona to their PICU and performed CT scan by keeping her in full life support and in that CT scan hemorrhages were detected. After that, Ohona could not survive even after going through a lengthy treatment procedure.'
After the death of Ohona, her father had filed a case on January 11 in 2015 with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court against Dr Kazi Noushad-Un-Nabi, the then Consultant of Child Department and PICU of Square Hospital Ltd Md Masudur Rahman and the then Director of Treatment Service of the hospital Professor Dr Sanawar Hossain and Square Hospital Ltd accusing them for negligence in treatment.



