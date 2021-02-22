Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:21 PM
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day       Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Back Page

UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact  

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 21: The UN Security Council will hold a summit of world leaders Tuesday to debate climate change's implications for world peace, an issue on which its 15 members have divergent opinions.
The session, called by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and conducted by video-conference, comes just days after the United States under President Joe Biden formally rejoined the Paris climate change accord.
Johnson, whose country now holds the Security Council's rotating presidency, will address the forum, as will US climate czar John Kerry, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the prime ministers of Ireland, Vietnam, Norway and other countries, diplomats say. The meeting will serve as a test for US-China relations, one UN ambassador said on condition of anonymity, alluding to one of the few issues where the two big powers might agree. But this is not a given.
"We should watch how the Chinese position themselves with the Americans," this ambassador said.
Traditionally, the ambassador said, "you know that the Russians and the Chinese will immediately say (climate change has) 'nothing to do' with the council's issues."
Today, however, "the Chinese are more liable to be slightly open to that discussion," which "leaves the Russians pretty much on their own."    -AFP


