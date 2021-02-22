RU students give 24hr ultimatum for hall reopening

Rajshahi, Feb 21: Rajshahi University students staged demonstrations for the 2nd consecutive day on Sunday and give a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities concerned for reopening of all the dormitories of the university.

They brought a procession from behind the central library of the university and staged demonstrations in front of the Vice Chancellor's residence.

They also threatened to go for a tougher movement unless the university authorities open the residential halls within 24 hours. -UNB







