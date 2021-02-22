Maniknagar fire brought under control

The fire that broke out at city's Maniknagar area was brought under control at about 5.45pm on Sunday.

Lima Khanam duty officer Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters told the Daily Observer that the fire originated at a tin shed house at Cumilla Potti at about 3.20pm. Seven units of Fire Service doused the fire on 4.45 pm.

Six units of fire service worked to tame the fire, said fire service control room official Lima Khanam. Later another extra unit joined to fight the fire. The fire service control room official said the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

No casualties were reported. "We are now searching in the remains," said Hafizur Rahman, deputy assistant director of fire service. We are initially suspecting that 50 to 60 shanties where gutted in the fire, he said.







