Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day       Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Back Page

CCC fails to start canal digging project to free Ctg city from water-logging

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 21: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is yet to begin the excavation project of the 2.9-km-long canal to free Chattogram from water-logging after a long seven years.
The CCC has further revised the project three times.
The Engineering Department informed that the acquisition of land is being delayed for which they need Tk1119 crore.
The government is providing Tk915 crore which is 75 percent of the project cost. But the CCC will have to bear the rest 25 percent of the cost. The amount is Tk305 crore of the total cost of Tk1424 crore.
The sources in the department said the CCC administration could not pay the rest of the cost as they were running short of fund. The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2021.
The newly elected Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury directed the department concerned to take effective steps to begin the digging project as early as possible.
The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on June 24 in 2014 at a cost of Tk289 crore.
But strangely, the CCC could not begin the project. So, they applied for further revision of the project which was approved by ECNEC on November 7 in 2018 at a cost of Tk1256 crore.
On January 28 in 2020, the then Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the excavation programme. The Mayor opened the works at Waiserpara under East Bakalia ward.
The CCC senior officials and the Ward Councillors concerned remained present on the occasion.
But strangely, the works did not begin. Meanwhile, the CCC again applied to the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry to revise it in September last year.
The LGRD Ministry then constituted a five member committee headed by its Additional Secretary Emdadullah Bhuiyan to find out the logic of the revision of the project.
The committee members visited Chattogram and inspected the project site on December last. The Committee realised that 9 more acres of land are needed for the project. So, they have agreed to revise the project to Tk1424 crore.
The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) took up the project to free the people from the curse of water-logging.
Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including the re-excavation and excavation of several new canals to pave the way for quick discharge of rain water during the rainy season.
The 2.9-kilometre-long and 65-feet-wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20-feet-wide road on both sides of the canal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Verdict in case over child’s death in hospital tomorrow
Tomb of Joshua, revered prophet, beckons believers in Baghdad
Firefighters spray water on the burning shanties known as Cumilla Patti
UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact  
RU students give 24hr ultimatum for hall reopening
Maniknagar fire brought under control
CCC fails to start canal digging project to free Ctg city from water-logging
Myanmar grieves as funeral rites held for anti-coup protester


Latest News
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft