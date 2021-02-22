CCC fails to start canal digging project to free Ctg city from water-logging

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 21: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is yet to begin the excavation project of the 2.9-km-long canal to free Chattogram from water-logging after a long seven years.

The CCC has further revised the project three times.

The Engineering Department informed that the acquisition of land is being delayed for which they need Tk1119 crore.

The government is providing Tk915 crore which is 75 percent of the project cost. But the CCC will have to bear the rest 25 percent of the cost. The amount is Tk305 crore of the total cost of Tk1424 crore.

The sources in the department said the CCC administration could not pay the rest of the cost as they were running short of fund. The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2021.

The newly elected Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury directed the department concerned to take effective steps to begin the digging project as early as possible.

The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on June 24 in 2014 at a cost of Tk289 crore.

But strangely, the CCC could not begin the project. So, they applied for further revision of the project which was approved by ECNEC on November 7 in 2018 at a cost of Tk1256 crore.

On January 28 in 2020, the then Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the excavation programme. The Mayor opened the works at Waiserpara under East Bakalia ward.

The CCC senior officials and the Ward Councillors concerned remained present on the occasion.

But strangely, the works did not begin. Meanwhile, the CCC again applied to the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry to revise it in September last year.

The LGRD Ministry then constituted a five member committee headed by its Additional Secretary Emdadullah Bhuiyan to find out the logic of the revision of the project.

The committee members visited Chattogram and inspected the project site on December last. The Committee realised that 9 more acres of land are needed for the project. So, they have agreed to revise the project to Tk1424 crore.

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) took up the project to free the people from the curse of water-logging.

Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including the re-excavation and excavation of several new canals to pave the way for quick discharge of rain water during the rainy season.

The 2.9-kilometre-long and 65-feet-wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20-feet-wide road on both sides of the canal.







