Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day       Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Sports

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win record-extending ninth Australian Open

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021. photo: AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, FEB 21: Peerless world number one Novak Djokovic demolished Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park Sunday.
Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches.
In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.
Rarely has a player been so dominant at a single tournament with the Serb's record-extending ninth title moving him past Federer's eight at Wimbledon but still a long way behind the 13 Nadal has won at Roland Garros.
But it was a rollercoaster ride to get there, with Djokovic dropping five sets en route to the final and battling an abdominal injury that nearly forced him to pull out after the third round.
Despite admitting it was a gamble to keep playing, with a risk the injury could get worse and affect the rest of his season, the 33-year-old chose to continue and it paid off.
"Thanks to this court, the Rod Laver Arena, I love you each year more and more -- the love affair keeps going," said a relieved Djokovic, while paying tribute to Medvedev.
"Daniil, a class act, great guy and great person," he said.
"I really like him off the court ... but on court he's definitely one of the toughest players I have ever faced in my life.
"It's a matter of time till you hold a Grand Slam."
Djokovic's speech to the crowd came after Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka was booed for mentioning the Covid vaccine and the Victorian government.
The unusual scenes came at the end of a tournament that was delayed three weeks over the coronavirus and had to bar fans for five days when state authorities ordered a snap lockdown.
Medvedev, 25, is one of the smartest players on tour, keeping his opponents guessing with his flat and low groundstrokes, changing up the pace and angles, as he blends impenetrable defence with opportunistic offence.
But the Serb, who held a 4-3 head-to-head record against him but had lost three of the previous four, had his measure.
"It's never easy to find words when you have just lost the final of a Grand Slam," said Medvedev.
"But congrats Novak and his team. I mean, nine Grand Slams in Australia and 18 total is amazing and probably not the last one."
"I really wanted to make this match long and more entertaining, but today was not the day," he added.     
In front of a pro-Djokovic crowd, Medvedev overcooked two forehands on his opening service game then sent one into the net to hand the Serb the first break points, then a wild backhand saw him immediately on the back foot.
Djokovic consolidated with a serve to love before the Russian finally got off the mark with a wobbly hold for 1-3. But then a failed drop shot and net volley from the top seed allowed the Russian to break back.
Long rallies ensued and it went with serve until some brilliant groundstrokes from Djokovic earned three break points at 6-5. Medvedev saved two but not the third to lose the opening set.
Undeterred, the tall, pencil-thin Russian kept coming and dialed up the pressure to break Djokovic's opening serve in set two, only for the Serb to immediately strike back.
Djokovic won three games in a row, despite the disruption of two fans being ejected in an apparent refugee protest, as he took control.
He raced to a 5-2 lead with Medvedev smashing his racquet in frustration as the set and the championship began slipping away.
Deflated, Medvedev dropped his opening serve in set three and never looked like finding a way back as Djokovic, in his 28th Grand Slam final compared to the Russian's second, drew on his experience to close out the match, dropping to the court in celebration.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Everton savour first win at Liverpool since 1999
Bayern crash to Frankfurt defeat in Bundesliga
Real Madrid close on top spot after Atletico stumble again
Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win record-extending ninth Australian Open
Osaka aims to inspire new generation - but says Williams is still the queen
India to be wary of tricky twilight conditions at upcoming Test: Sharma
South Africa complains to ICC over cancelled Australian cricket tour
India bring in rising IPL stars for T20s against England


Latest News
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft